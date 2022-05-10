The Writers Behind the 'Girls5eva' Music Are Made of Comedy Pop Magic

As many of us know, Sara Bareilles is also an incredibly talented musician and songwriter in real life. She wrote the music to (and starred in) the Tony-nominated musical Waitress, which was the first Broadway musical with an all-female creative team. With Girl5eva’s poppy hits, such as “Famous 5eva” and “4 Stars,” it seems like Sara could have written the music.

So, who wrote the iconic Girls5eva music?