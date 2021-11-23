We Lost Count of All of the Musical Theater Legends That Made Cameo Appearances in 'Tick, Tick...Boom!'By Katherine Stinson
Nov. 22 2021, Published 8:02 p.m. ET
It makes perfect sense that a bevy of musical theater legends make cameo appearances in the Netflix film Tick, Tick...Boom! The movie is an adaptation of the autobiographical Jonathan Larson musical of the same name. The story follows a young composer trying his best to survive in New York City while making it as a musical theater composer.
Andrew Garfield plays Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick...Boom! Sadly, the real Jonathan didn't survive to see the success of Tick, Tick...Boom! and his other Pulitzer-winning musical, Rent. He passed away at the age of 35 from an aortic dissection, which is addressed in the Tick, Tick...Boom! film adaptation. Needless to say, Jonathan is highly respected in the theater community for his impactful work, which explains why so many fellow theater legends made cameo appearances in Tick, Tick...Boom!
There are almost too many musical theater legend cameos to count in 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' (No, seriously, there's a lot.)
Let's start with Lin-Manuel Miranda. If you've ever heard or had the luck to see the Broadway hit show Hamilton, you'll know who Lin-Manuel Miranda is. Lin directed the Netflix adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom! and also cameos as a cook at the Moondance Diner in one scene. Lin-Manuel's father, Luis Miranda Jr., also cameos in one scene as a concierge at Michael's (Robin De Jesús) new apartment.
There are also a plethora of stars sitting in the audience during the musical workshop theater scene. You can spot Alex Lacamoire, a composer, musical director, and orchestrator who has worked on hits like Hamilton, In The Heights, and Dear Evan Hansen. Other notable cameos in that scene include Jason Robert Brown of The Last Five Years fame, Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics for Wicked, Amanda Green, Tom Kitt, Jeanine Tesori, Nick Blaemire, Helen Park, Marc Shaiman, and more.
There are several 'Rent' stars that appear in 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' too.
There are multiple musical theater stars that had roles in Rent that also cameo in Tick, Tick...Boom! Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia were all in the original Broadway cast of Rent and worked with the real Jonathan before he passed away. They appear in the film as homeless people. Joel Grey, who was the first emcee in the musical Cabaret and was part of the original Broadway cast of Wicked, also appears as a patron who just wants his darn check at the Moondance Diner.
There are almost too many cameos to name in Tick, Tick...Boom! Can you spot a frustrated Joel Grey as a Moondance Diner patron in the funny brunch clip below?
Two leading ladies from the original Broadway cast of Hamilton also cameo as patrons at the Moondance Diner. Phillipa Soo and Renee Elise Goldsberry ask for more mimosas to celebrate a job promotion. Vanessa Hudgens also appears as Jonathan's friend Karessa Johnson. Karessa is a talented singer in her own right, and she helps Jonathan out with his Superbia workshop.
Were you able to spot all of the cameos in Tick, Tick, Boom!? The heartwarming and poignant musical film adaptation is now available to stream only on Netflix.