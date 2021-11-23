We Lost Count of All of the Musical Theater Legends That Made Cameo Appearances in 'Tick, Tick...Boom!'

There are multiple musical theater stars that had roles in Rent that also cameo in Tick, Tick...Boom! Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia were all in the original Broadway cast of Rent and worked with the real Jonathan before he passed away. They appear in the film as homeless people. Joel Grey, who was the first emcee in the musical Cabaret and was part of the original Broadway cast of Wicked, also appears as a patron who just wants his darn check at the Moondance Diner.