Busy Philipps Talks Tackling Burnout as a Mom of Two Growing Kids (EXCLUSIVE)

Busy tells Distractify that she and her kids take self-care seriously in their household. Along with bathtime and makeovers, Busy and her kids live for their regular mani-pedis, which are made even more fun with Essie’s six new yogurt-themed nail polish colors. And Busy’s new campaign will allow 1,000 other lucky women to get sample them for themselves by entering the #OuiFreshKit sweepstakes.

“People can go to the Oui by Yoplait Instagram page and enter to win one of a thousand kits that they're sending out [which also includes] some tips and tricks that I've put together for self-care and how to take some moments for yourself,” Busy says.

To learn more about how to enter the sweepstakes and win your own #OuiFreshKit visit the official sweepstakes website or visit Oui By Yoplait on Instagram through July 22 at 3 p.m. EST.