Daredevil Is Coming Back in a New Comic Book Series — Is There Hope for Another Show?

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

When the Daredevil series came to Netflix, Marvel fans were more than excited. We loved learning about Matt Murdock, a blind man who was trained as a child to fight and enhance his other senses. In his adulthood, he becomes a lawyer wanting to help those who couldn't otherwise get counsel. But at night, he'd patrol the streets of Hell's Kitchen in New York City as the media-dubbed Daredevil.