'She-Hulk' May Introduce One of Marvel's Most Dangerous Groups of Supervillains

He was last seen portrayed by Tim Blake Nelson in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. With the return of the Abomination, it would fit perfectly for Samuel Sterns to finally take on the villainous mastermind path of his comic book counterpart. Plus, Tim is set to appear in Captain America 4, whereas Bill Hader will appear as fellow villain M.O.D.O.K. in the new Ant-Man. She-Hulk really is setting up the rest of the MCU.

