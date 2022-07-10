Jameela Jamil Addresses Comments About Titania's New Costume in 'She-Hulk'

Mary MacPherran's primary motivations lay with seeking revenge against those who mocked her in her youth, especially as her personality becomes less shy and timid with her newfound superpowers. Her comic book costume was a purple wrestling outfit, perhaps as a nod to the first iteration of the character. She develops a rivalry with She-Hulk after Doctor Doom tasks her with fighting various superheroes, but She-Hulk is the only character she can truly go toe-to-toe with.