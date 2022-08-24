Hold Onto Your Plushies! Is Netflix's 'Lost Ollie' Based on a Book?

“This story started 60 years ago. I lost my bear on Christmas Day right after I turned 5 years old. 20 years later, I was up in my parent’s attic, and I found him in a box. I haven’t lost him since. He’s made it through a lot," he shared.

To prepare for a Lost Ollie viewing party, we suggest you hold onto your stuffies really tightly, we don't want them escaping on you.

Lost Ollie is currently streaming on Netflix.