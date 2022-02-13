What Is Mary J. Blige's Net Worth? The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Is Worth Every Penny

What Is Mary J. Blige's Net Worth? The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Is Worth Every PennyBy Anna Garrison
Feb. 13 2022, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Actress, musician, songwriter, and all-around creative talent Mary J. Blige is known for marrying hip-hop and soul. Her nickname, "the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul," is not an exaggeration, and her wide expanse of talent has extended from music to film and television as well. For all her accolades and accomplishments, fans want to know: what is Mary J. Blige's net worth?
Read on for everything we know about Mary's legacy, net worth, and upcoming projects.
What is Mary J. Blige's net worth?
Mary was born in the Bronx, New York City, the second child of four children. After her parents' divorce, she spent most of her youth in Savannah, Georgia, and Richmond Hill, Georgia, where she frequently sang in a Pentecostal church choir. Her family later moved back to New York in Yonkers.
Although her childhood was frequently difficult due to her father's post-traumatic stress, alcoholism, and her sexual abuse at a young age, Mary always had a passion for music. After dropping out of high school, she pursued creative exploits and was eventually signed to a record label in 1989.
After being signed to Uptown Records, Mary began working with record producer Sean Combs, known then as Puff Daddy. He became the executive producer of her first album, "What's the 411?" that was released in 1992 to critical acclaim. Since then, she's released twelve more albums, won nine Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, and 12 Billboard Music Awards.
Mary J. Blige
Singer, Songwriter, Actress
Net worth: $20 Million
Birth date: Jan. 11, 1971
Birth place: Yonkers, New York
Birth name: Mary Jane Blige
Father: Thomas Blige
Mother: Cora Blige
Marriages: Martin "Kendu" Isaacs (m. 2003—2018)
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Mary's current net worth is an estimated $20 Million. In addition to her musical career, Mary J. Blige has appeared on the big screen, most notably as a supporting role in 2017's Mudbound, for which she was nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Original Song ("Mighty River") and Best Supporting Actress in the same year. She has also appeared on TV shows such as Empire, The Umbrella Academy, Power Book II: Ghost, and How to Get Away with Murder.
Early in her career, Mary struggled with addiction, clinical depression, and an abusive relationship, but she has since come out on the other side and is now sober. She recently released her fourteenth album, titled "Good Morning Gorgeous," on Feb. 11, 2022. Additionally, she will headline the SuperBowl Halftime Show for the second time in her career alongside rap legends Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.