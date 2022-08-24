Alicent and Rhaenyra in 'House of the Dragon' Have a Love-to-Hate Relationship

Spoiler alert: This article contains potential show spoilers for HBO's House of the Dragon as well as book spoilers for George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the novel on which the show is based.

Characters in the world of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are known for having complex relationships with one another, but none more complex than the relationship between Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen. The two spend most of their childhoods closer than sisters, but quickly their loving relationship turns to hatred.