Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max
'House of the Dragon'
Source: HBO

All the 'House of the Dragon' Book Spoilers You Need to Know

By

Aug. 19 2022, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers for Fire & Blood and potential show spoilers for House of the Dragon.

The HBO continuation of the Game of Thrones franchise, House of the Dragon, roars onto television screens on Aug. 21, 2022. The series follows the Targaryen family roughly 190 years before the events of Game of Thrones and covers the familial civil war that occurs for control of the Iron Throne.

Article continues below advertisement

The series is based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood, which was released in 2018. Fans of the books know what happens to the Targaryen line before Daenerys is born, but here are all the book spoilers you may need (or want!) to know before House of the Dragon.

A family dinner for the Targaryens in 'House of the Dragon.'
Source: HBO

A family dinner for the Targaryens in 'House of the Dragon.'

Article continues below advertisement

How does Rhaenyra Targaryen die?

Although a series set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones almost implies that all the main characters will be dead by the time Daenerys shows up in Westeros, some characters are more short-lived than others. Joffrey Lannister hints at Rhaenyra's untimely end during the events of Game of Thrones during Season 3, Episode 4.

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) is the only surviving child of Viserys I (played in House of the Dragon by Paddy Considine) and his wife Aemma, who dies in childbirth with their son. As such, Rhaenyra is named the sole heir to the Iron Throne, which sparks a civil war after her childhood friend Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) marries King Viserys and bears two sons.

Article continues below advertisement
Rhaenyra and Alicent in 'House of the Dragon.'
Source: HBO

Rhaenyra and Alicent in 'House of the Dragon.'

Sons are supposed to take presence in the line of succession in the Game of Thrones world, so naturally, Viserys's decision makes the court angry. Everyone quickly takes sides between the Blacks (Rhaenyra) and the Greens (Alicent), colors chosen for the dresses the women wore at a tournament. Alicent and Viserys's son Aegon II fought Rhaenyra for the Iron Throne after Viserys died, with Rhaenyra (briefly) winning and sitting on the Iron Throne for half a year.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Aegon II got the throne in the end, and eventually set his dragon Sunfyre on Rhaenyra to burn her alive and eat her while Rhaenyra's son, Aegon III, watched. A brutal ending for the first queen to sit on the Iron Throne, but she wasn't the last.

The dragon Caraxes, belonging to Daemon Targaryen, in 'House of the Dragon.'
Source: HBO

The dragon Caraxes, belonging to Daemon Targaryen, in 'House of the Dragon.'

Article continues below advertisement

What happens to Alicent Hightower?

Unlike her former friend, Alicent's successful negotiation of a Targaryen coup to put her son on the Iron Throne doesn't lead to a gory death. At first, her attempted coup leads to her being imprisoned in King's Landing, but Rhaenyra spares her life. Alicent tries to negotiate a truce between her son Aegon II and Rhaenyra, but Rhaenyra rejects the truce after Alicent refers to Rhaenyra's children as bastards.

Following Rhaenyra's death and Aegon II ascending the throne, Alicent worked to negotiate the betrothal of her granddaughter, Princess Jaehaera Targaryen. Sadly, conspirators worked against Aegon II and Alicent was eventually re-captured and imprisoned. Alicent became more volatile after objecting to Jaehaera marrying her cousin, Aegon III, a son of Rhaenyra's who was placed on the Iron Throne. She remained confined to her chambers until her death.

Article continues below advertisement
Adult Alicent and Rhaenyra face off in 'House of the Dragon.'
Source: HBO

Adult Alicent and Rhaenyra face off in 'House of the Dragon.'

To see all of this play out onscreen, tune in to House of the Dragon on HBO and HBO Max beginning on Aug. 21, 2022. New episodes will air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Robert's Rebellion Is Important in 'Game of Thrones' History — Does It Happen in 'House of the Dragon'?

There Are Some Major Targaryen Players in 'House of the Dragon'

Fans Should Be Thrilled That 'House of the Dragon' Might Span Multiple Seasons

Latest HBO Max News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.