Fans Should Be Thrilled That 'House of the Dragon' Might Span Multiple Seasons
For the next 10 weeks, our vocabulary consists of two words — fire and blood.
The highly-anticipated series premiere of House of the Dragon is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more excited to immerse ourselves in the world of House Targaryen. Better yet, we can't wait to see the Dance of the Dragons in live-action!
Ahead of the show's debut, fans are getting greedy; they often discuss how many seasons they think could be developed for House of the Dragon. Clearly, they're asking because the story isn't nearly as involved as it's predecessor, Game of Thrones.
So, how many seasons will House of the Dragon have? Let's find out!
How many seasons will 'House of the Dragon' have?
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first season of House of the Dragon will include a 10-year time jump, with "additional multiyear time jumps" throughout the 10-episode season, since the show chronicles a generational war.
Of course, most fans understand that an entire civil conflict cannot be portrayed successfully in just 10 episodes; therefore, they are already begging for future installments. Although the showrunners are beginning to plot out future seasons of House of the Dragon, they can only move forward at HBO if the show performs well via reviews and ratings.
Nevertheless, the showrunners still have a plan for the show to run for several seasons.
A few sources revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the series would be much shorter than it's predecessor. They added that while nothing is set in stone, "the current Targaryen storyline is currently plotted to run only about three or four seasons."
We want to be upset; however, we genuinely can't because that sounds like the perfect length for the storyline!
The outlet reported that even if the current storyline concludes earlier than expected, House of the Dragon could continue by recounting other "major events" in the Targaryen dynasty, such as Robert's Rebellion or the infamous Doom of Valyria.
"The Targaryens span both directions," showrunner Miguel Sapochnik told The Hollywood Reporter. "So as a spine to other possible stories and spinoff ... this is a great place to start."
Early reviews indicate 'House of the Dragon' could be here to stay.
On Aug. 15, many critics attended the London premiere and were lucky enough to be among the first to watch the first few episodes of House of the Dragon (to say we are jealous would be the understatement of the year).
And, although the first in-depth reviews are still days away because of strict embargoes established by HBO, those who saw the first episode shared their first impressions on social media. Thankfully, the initial reviews are impressive.
Arguably our favorite review comes from YouTuber Jessie Woo; she tweeted that House of the Dragon is "wild," adding that "it doesn't start off slow like Game of Thrones ... they choose violence early."
House of the Dragon premieres Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max.