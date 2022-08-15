Robert's Rebellion Is Important in 'Game of Thrones' History — Does It Happen in 'House of the Dragon'?
Whether you loved or hated the way Game of Thrones ended, there's little that would stop the most devoted fans from tuning into its first official spinoff, House of the Dragon. But what many are still wondering is when the new show takes place and if anything from the previous series will factor into it. Besides dragons and the Targaryen dynasty, of course.
So, will Robert's Rebellion be in House of the Dragon? Robert Baratheon led a war against the Targaryens' rule decades before the events of Game of Thrones. During that time, he sought out Rhaegar Targaryen, who he believed kidnapped Lyanna Stark, who Robert was arranged to marry.
Robert got it all wrong, however, and Lyanna loved Rhaegar, which only made things worse.
But since Rhaegar was a Targaryen, and a prince at that, and House of the Dragon focuses a great deal on the family that once ruled the Seven Kingdoms with dragons by its side, fans may be curious about how much of that history in the franchise is included in the new series.
Is Robert's Rebellion in 'House of the Dragon'?
Unfortunately, for those who thought they would get Robert's Rebellion in House of The Dragon, the spinoff takes place two centuries before the events of the original series. Robert led his rebellion against the Targaryens around 30 years before Game of Thrones, so there's little to no chance of the show eventually catching up with that storyline and ending the series that way.
If House of the Dragon spans 200 years, give or take, then it's possible. But right now, it looks like House of the Dragon is about the Targaryens' rule rather than what happened in the years leading up to Game of Thrones. Maybe someday we'll get Robert's Rebellion in another spinoff prequel series. But right now, it's all about the Targaryen family.
What's the 'House of the Dragon' timeline like?
Game of Thrones spanned just a few years. House of the Dragon is going to be different. One of the showrunners, Ryan Condal, told The Hollywood Reporter that halfway through the first season, there's a 10-year time jump. There are other multi-year time jumps throughout the season that last until some of the main characters are grown up.
"This is how you tell this story correctly," Ryan Condal told the outlet. "We're telling a story of a generational war. We set everything up so by the time that first sword stroke falls, you understand all the players."
The show focuses on the Targaryen family more than other characters. And readers of the books know there is plenty of drama to go around.
Watch House of the Dragon on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.