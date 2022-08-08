Emilia Clarke Played One of the Last Targaryens — Will She Be in 'House of the Dragon'?

The new series focuses on the infamous Targaryen family. Throughout Westeros, this powerful and violent family is known for taking what is theirs "with fire and blood." They also breed and raise massive fire-breathing dragons who help bolster their rule over the Seven Realms.

Even the greenest Game of Thrones fan will remember a popular Targaryen from the first show. The main series features Daenerys, who was portrayed by Emilia Clarke. Could she come back for the new show?