Jon Snow Was Exiled in the 'Game of Thrones' Finale — The Sequel Could Draw From This

The winter of Game of Thrones came and went, leaving many fans with a cold and highly controversial ending to what was once a beloved franchise. Despite this, HBO is set to take what is theirs with fire and blood with the premiere of the prequel series, House of the Dragon in August 2022. That series will predate the events of the original show by a good 200 years.

But if you thought that there were no plans to continue the story at HBO, then you know nothing about the Jon Snow sequel.