Unlike His ‘GoT’ Character, Peter Dinklage Is a Family Man

When HBO released Game of Thrones back in 2011, it became one of the network's most popular shows. Whether fans tuned in for the crazy action sequences or the many intimate scenes where actors ditched their clothes, Game of Thrones had something for everyone.

One thing Game of Thrones fans still appreciate to this day is the fact that Peter Dinklage did an amazing job playing the pivotal role of Tyrion Lannister. In the show, Peter's character frequents brothels and doesn’t always make the smartest decisions when it comes to women.

In real life though, Peter's family life is a lot more wholesome than that.