Peter Dinklage May Be One of the Most Private Actors Around

You can't really blame a star of Peter's caliber for wanting to keep his private life, well, private. In 2015, he told The Guardian that he wanted to protect his daughter from society as a whole as long as he could. He also noted that because she was a young child at the time, he hadn't let her visit him on the Game of Thrones set .

"I am so protective of everything that society has to offer, especially if I am in it," he said at the time. "Maybe one day she'll watch [Game of] Thrones … She has been to the cinema once and she lasted about half an hour ... I think she was a little too young. I think Dada was projecting onto her ... I jumped the gun on that one."

In 2018, Peter spoke to Vulture about not talking about his private family life . He said he "wouldn't even imagine beginning" to talk about it and that "it's no one's business."

That seems to be a general rule of thumb for him in interviews and in life in general. But so far, it hasn't negatively impacted Peter's career and it has allowed him the perfect work / life balance.