'Mutliversus' Season 1 Has Been Delayed
The new free-to-play Smash Bros.-esque platform fighter Multiversus has already been rolled out to the public with its open beta, letting players pick from a roster of characters from Warner Bros. and DC.
The game may still be new, but players are already excited about the content that's been promised for the upcoming first season. So what's the start date for Season 1 of Multiversus?
What is the start date for Season 1 of 'Multiversus'? It's been delayed.
Unfortunately, it does not seem that Season 1 of Multiversus will begin as soon as players had originally hoped it would.
The game, which launched its open beta to players on July 26, was originally scheduled to start its inaugural season on Aug. 9. With this, new characters like Morty from Rick and Morty were supposed to join the current roster of characters to pick from and play in matches.
Unfortunately, the game's developers announced on Twitter that Season 1 would not start on Aug. 9.
"We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 and the release of Morty to a later date," the developers wrote in a thread on Twitter. "We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players."
The developers did not reveal a reason for the delay at this time, though some players are a bit concerned with the recent news about HBO Max.
At this time, there is also no news on when, exactly, the first season will begin, though the developers promised to return with more information when it becomes available.
"We’ll let you know the timing as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience and enthusiasm and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon!" the thread concluded.
Unfortunately, it seems as though it may be some time before Season 1 — and the promised new content — will be available in Multiversus.
In the meantime, there's still an impressive roster of characters for Multiversus players to pick from while the open beta continues, and players can unlock more characters beyond the base four they're given when starting the game.
Multiversus open beta is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.