'Mutliversus' Season 1 Has Been Delayed

Unfortunately, it does not seem that Season 1 of Multiversus will begin as soon as players had originally hoped it would.

The game, which launched its open beta to players on July 26, was originally scheduled to start its inaugural season on Aug. 9. With this, new characters like Morty from Rick and Morty were supposed to join the current roster of characters to pick from and play in matches.

Unfortunately, the game's developers announced on Twitter that Season 1 would not start on Aug. 9.