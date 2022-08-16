Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max > Game of Thrones
'House of the Dragon'
Source: HBO Max

There Are Some Major Targaryen Players in 'House of the Dragon'

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Aug. 16 2022, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Even if we don't see Daenerys in House of the Dragon and the show takes place centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, there are plenty of Targaryens that fans of the books will recognize. And yes, they all sport that signature white hair that Daenerys and her brother Viserys have in the original series.

Article continues below advertisement

So, which Targaryens are in 'House of the Dragon'?

Whether you wished for an Arya-centric spinoff before all else or you'd rather see Robert's Rebellion play out first, House of the Dragon is the prequel that should feed most fans' need for more lore from the Game of Thrones universe. And there are plenty of members of the Targaryen dynasty that we'll get to see come to life in the show.

The Targaryens in 'House of the Dragon'
Source: HBO Max

The Targaryens in 'House of the Dragon.'

Article continues below advertisement

Although not all show fans are also book fans, we know the Targaryens once ruled the Seven Kingdoms and that they are important to the history of the world within the franchise. Viewers will get to see the world of Game of Thrones before the Targaryens were dethroned and back when dragons were more common than the three Daenerys owned.

Read on for all of the main Targaryen family members in House of the Dragon.

Prince Daemon Targaryen

Matt Smith as Daemon in 'House of the Dragon'
Source: HBO Max

Matt Smith as Daemon in 'House of the Dragon.'

Daemon is the younger brother of King Viserys I. He believes he should have been made the king instead of his older brother and he feels just a tad resentful toward Ser Otto Hightower, who serves Viserys as Hand of the King.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Rhaenys

Eve Best as Rhaenys in 'House of the Dragon'
Source: HBO Max

Eve Best as Rhaenys in 'House of the Dragon.'

Rhaenys was next in line for the throne but, because she's a woman, she was passed over to lead as the queen, while her cousin Viserys is named the king. Much like Cersei before she came into power on Game of Thrones, Rhaenys has to settle for trying to influence her cousin's decisions without actually being on the throne herself.

Princess Rhaenyra

Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra in 'House of the Dragon'
Source: HBO Max

Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra in 'House of the Dragon.'

Viserys's daughter, Rhaenyra, is his living heir and, although she's not a boy, he names her as his future successor. This is a big deal at this point in time in Westeros, since she would be the first female to sit on the iron throne centuries before Daenerys forces her way to that position.

King Viserys I

Paddy Considine as Viserys I in 'House of the Dragon'
Source: HBO Max

Paddy Considine as Viserys I in 'House of the Dragon.'

Viserys I is named king at a young age. His rule is successful and he sits on the iron throne with his wife, who is also his cousin, at his side. When she dies, he marries his daughter's best friend and things get quite dicey.

While this is how things go down in the books, they could be a little different in House of the Dragon. But so far, it looks like the series will stick close to the source material.

Watch House of the Dragon on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on HBO Max.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'House of the Dragon' Captures the Bloody Battle of the Targaryen Siblings

Robert's Rebellion Is Important in 'Game of Thrones' History — Does It Happen in 'House of the Dragon'?

Will George R.R. Martin Ever Finish 'Winds of Winter'? Here's His Latest Update

Latest Game of Thrones News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.