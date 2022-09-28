Wolverine Is Officially Coming to the MCU in 'Deadpool 3' — Wait, What About 'Logan'?

Of course, there's one issue that needs addressing. In the span of the Marvel multiverse where X-Men movie characters and Spider-Man actors from other studios can pop in for some quick cameos, we have to consider the events of previous X-Men films and where they fall in the canon of the MCU.

To that end, we've got to take a look at 2017's Logan. With Deadpool 3 placing the merc with a mouth and Wolverine closer to the MCU than ever before, does this make Logan canon?