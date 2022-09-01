The MCU Is Gearing up for a 'Young Avengers' Story — Who Could Be the Leader of the Team?

While there's no official logo or announcement for a Young Avengers show or movie at this time, the seeds have been planted across several different MCU installments. Younger heroes (many of whom are based on pre-existing Avengers) have been introduced in their own stories. We will certainly see many of them again in the future, but a specific Young Avengers story is inevitable at this point.

Every good team needs a proper leader, though. Who will lead the Young Avengers in the MCU?