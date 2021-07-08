These Are the Young Avengers We've Already Met (or Will Meet Soon) in the MCU

There have long been rumors that Marvel is working on a Young Avengers adaptation to bring the comics' youngest heroes to the screen. Now that Marvel is rapidly expanding its universe with many installments in Phase 4 and Phase 5, fans are looking for some of their favorite characters to make their way to the screen. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige briefly suggested that the Young Avengers could be coming to the MCU soon, hinting at still-unannounced projects.

"As a comic fan, anything in the comics is always our inspiration and our guide point. How those things come together and in what shape, it's always subverting expectations, it's always half the fun as meeting them," he told Entertainment Weekly. "But, yes, you can certainly see that Phase 4 is introducing all sorts of new types of characters with the potential being endless ... [The new actors and new performers] just now have to do the work required to build their audience. I'm happy to say everybody that's here, certainly where I'm sitting now, is doing amazing work and [I] can't wait to show them the world."

While we're likely still some time off from Young Avengers being announced, there are plenty of characters already sprinkled throughout the MCU who are laying the foundation for this potential adaptation. Here's who we've met so far (and who we expect to meet soon).

Kid Loki Source: Marvel/Disney Plus The end-credits scene in Episode 4 of the new Disney Plus series Loki introduced the young character many had been waiting for. His role is currently small, and Kid Loki's decision to remain in the perilous pocket realm definitely puts his fate in danger — but the introduction suggests we could see more of him in future MCU installments.

Eli Bradley (Patriot) Source: Marvel/Disney Plus Another founding member of the Young Avengers, Eli is briefly seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier when he doesn't let Sam and Bucky see his grandfather, Isaiah Bradley. He's modeled more after the Winter Soldier and uses Mutant Growth Hormone to give himself his powers.

Tommy and Billy Maximoff (Speed and Wiccan) Source: Marvel/Disney Plus Wanda Maximoff's children, whom she "created" during WandaVision, make a brief appearance in the series, but it's likely that won't be the last we see of these young heroes. Tommy exhibits super speed similar to his uncle Pietro, while Billy has powers very similar to his mother's, like being able to sense people's emotions and read minds. While both of these boys were destroyed when Wanda's sitcom dissolved at the end of the series, she heard them in the post-credits scene, which suggests they'll be back.

Cassie Lang (Stature) Source: Getty While Cassie Lang, the daughter of Ant-Man, has already appeared in MCU films, her character was recently recast with Kathryn Newton for the upcoming Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Cassie wants to be a hero like her father — and with a more prominent actress stepping in, it's likely that Quantumania won't be the last we see of her.

America Chavez (Miss America) Source: Getty Marvel fans haven't seen Miss America in action just yet, but she's already been cast for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is currently set to release on March 25, 2022. Xochitl Gomez from The Baby-Sitters Club and Gentefied is set to portray America Chavez, who has the power to break walls between dimensions and fly.