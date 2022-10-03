Cobie Smulders Talks "Twists and Turns" in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The post-credits scene in Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed that Nick Fury and former Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D Maria Hill had been replaced by Skrulls.

During San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige teased a new Disney Plus series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Secret Invasion, that will focus on the Skrull invasion of Earth, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders.