Cobie Smulders Talks "Twists and Turns" in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Series (EXCLUSIVE)
The post-credits scene in Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed that Nick Fury and former Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D Maria Hill had been replaced by Skrulls.
During San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige teased a new Disney Plus series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Secret Invasion, that will focus on the Skrull invasion of Earth, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders.
"I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want," Fury says in the teaser trailer. But, is this really Fury? Who is to be trusted?
Distractify spoke exclusively with MCU star Cobie Smulders — who partnered with Colgate Smile Fund — about the "dark" limited series and how this storyline sets up the future of Marvel's Phase 5.
'Secret Invasion' star Cobie Smulders talks "very dark" Marvel series.
While most Marvel actors (except *cough* Tom Holland) are known for keeping storylines tight-lipped, we couldn't help but attempt to get Cobie to spill a few details about the highly talked-about series coming to the streaming platform in 2023.
"It's a really good one. I'm really excited about it," Cobie told us. "I think it's gonna be very different tones than Marvel fans have seen before. Very dark. It's very spy versus spy; it's just very cool."
Using the 1956 film The Invasion of the Body Snatchers as an example, Cobie revealed to us that the limited series "is similar to that in the sense where you don't know if the person you're speaking to is actually that person."
She added, "There's a lot of twists and turns in this one."
While the mother of two couldn't specify whether her character is a Skrull who is impersonating the former agent, Cobie told us that Maria Hill will be taking on "a lot of responsibilities and a lot of work by herself" after coming back from the blip. With Fury "off-planet," the actress revealed that Maria "is pretty worn out. ... It's been a rough time."
Cobie Smulders talks Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5.
Marvel's Phase 4 will be coming to an end in November following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At San Diego Comic-Con, MCU studio president Kevin Feige revealed the Phase 5 timeline which will kick off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
For comic-book fans, Marvel has continued to connect storylines and characters under one universe. And, Phase 5 for the superhero franchise will be no different.
"The powers that be at Marvel are so smart about making the story overall, between the films and the in the series quite cohesive," Cobie told us. "So I think that they're, you know, their plan is to continue that [and] to have it connect to the next storyline and continue on," quickly adding, "I don't know in what way."
Well, we certainly can't wait to find out!
Marvel's Secret Invasion is coming to Disney Plus in 2023.