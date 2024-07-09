Home > Entertainment Kate Beckinsale Addresses Reason for Mysterious Weeks-Long Hospital Stay "I am trying to survive what feel like unbearable losses." By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 9 2024, Updated 12:24 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@katebeckinsale; Getty Images

On March 11, 2024, fans of English actress Kate Beckinsale were concerned when, within an Instagram carousel that was Mother's Day tribute to her mom, she posted several photos of herself in the hospital. The snaps had seemingly no context, other than her caption, which said, "Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s--t ... And turn up when we are sick and sit with us ... and send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments, fans were clearly worried. "Kate, are you OK? Why the photos in the hospital bed?" one person asked. "No-context hospital pics don’t sit well with me," another said. Now, Kate has addressed the situation. Here's what we know.

Source: instagram/@katebeckinsale

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Kate Beckinsale? Here's what she's said.

In an Instagram video, Kate clapped back at followers who had been commenting on her weight: "I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has Stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly." As it turns out, the immense grief that she has been experiencing reportedly "burned a hole" in her esophagus, making her "vomit copious amounts of blood."

"I am trying to survive what feel like unbearable losses, reactivated PTSD from discovering my very young father’s almost dead body as a very young child alone in the night, and working to support the family I have left," Kate said in an Instagram comment, which was a response to a fan who had said, "Sorry to say this Kate, but you do look a bit thin."

Article continues below advertisement