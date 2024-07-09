Home > Entertainment > Music Adrian Olivares, a Former Member of Menudo, Has Died at Just 48 Years Old Adrian Olivares was in Menudo from 1990 to 1993. By Joseph Allen Jul. 9 2024, Published 10:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@elianaolivares_

If you aren't familiar with Menudo, the Puerto Rican boy band may seem like a strange concept to you. Although the name remained the same, the band had dozens of members over the course of several decades and also waxed and waned in popularity over time.

One of those members, joining the band in the early 1990s, was Adrian Olivares. Adrian was in the band from 1990 to 1993, and now, reporting suggests that Adrian has died. Here's what we know about what happened to him, and what his cause of death was.



What was Adrian Olivares's cause of death?

News of Adrian's death was first announced by his friend and former bandmate Robert Avellanet, who took to social media to share his grief. "I am still in shock! Strengh for his family. Happy transition for his soul. I will always remember his great sense of humor. We will see each other there. RIP Adrián," Robert wrote in a post on Instagram. Robert did not provide any information about Adrian's cause of death.

While no definitive reporting has been done on what Adrian's cause of death was, rumors are swirling that the former Menudo member did not survive a surgery. The exact nature of that surgery is still unclear, but given that he was just 48 years old, many want to better understand exactly how he could have died. Sergio Blass, another of Adrian's former bandmates, took to social media to share his own message of grief.

"Vuela Alto hermanito y mucha Fortaleza para tu Familia 🙏🏻.... You were always mature for your age and your unmatched charisma. You will always be one of the good ones and you will always live in our hearts," he wrote. Adrian left the band voluntarily in 1993 and was replaced by Ricky López. When he first joined, he made history by being the first foreign member of the band and the only Mexican member of the group.

Adrian's daughter has also expressed her grief.

Adrian, who is the brother of famous actress Karla Souza, has been mourned privately by most of his family. His daughter, Eliana, was the exception, though, and posted a lengthy tribute to her father on Instagram, accompanied by photos of the two of them together.

"I'm at a loss for words. Daddy I love you forever," she wrote. "You have shown me love, guidance, strength and many more things that I wouldn't know without you. I still can't process the fact that you are gone and that I can't give you a hug or tell you how much I love you. You are the best dad a girl can ask for. I know you are in gods hands and I'm so grateful to have you as my guardian angel. Love you forever daddy."