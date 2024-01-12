Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Kate Beckinsale's Dating History Is Packed With High-Profile Celebs and Beloved Comedians Kate Beckinsale has stirred up buzz and speculation around her relationship. A look back at her love life shows her history of dating comedians. By Alex West Jan. 12 2024, Published 5:41 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When it comes to someone as talented and charismatic as English actress Kate Beckinsale, it's certainly no wonder that fans are interested to learn more about her — including what her love life is like.

Below, we take a look at Kate's relationship history, which includes some sought-after Hollywood bachelors.

Michael Sheen

Kate linked up with Twilight star Michael Sheen who was her first public boyfriend as she rose to fame. While they weren't ever married, they did have a daughter together named Lily. Unfortunately, the couple — who were together from 1995 to 2003 — faced difficulties into their relationship that they just couldn't overcome.

“Going through that experience of a relationship breaking down and having a young child," Michael said on the Changes with Annie Macmanus podcast, "and then because of my daughter and her mom living in another country having to make a life in a new place whilst going through that whole experience, [it] is difficult enough.” Nowadays, they have a relatively friendly relationship and there doesn't seem to be any hard feelings.

Len Wiseman

After her and Michael's relationship ended, Kate started dating Len Wiseman. They met on set in 2003 and sparks flourished, leading to a wedding the following year.

Unfortunately, with Len being a director and producer and Kate being a high-in-demand actress, they didn't have much time with each other. Their marriage eventually ended in 2015.

Matt Rife

Controversial comedian Matt Rife had a brief fling with our girl Kate around 2017. This was around when he was making frequent hosting appearances on MTV's TRL, but before his career reached the new heights he's at now.

Kate would date comedian Pete Davidson a few years later (more on that in a moment!) and Matt sort of shaded the whole thing to TMZ. "Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy; I hope that it can build to where it’s an established, good relationship," he said. "I wish them both the best. I hope they’re happy. I don’t really have any solid advice, just be careful.” Matt went on to call his relationship with Kate "complicated."

Jack Whitehall

Let's hit the breaks for a second. Before she made it to her relationship with Pete, she had a fling with comedian and comedian-actor Jake Whitehall. It was a brief little stint in 2018, so it often goes overlooked in the grand scheme, but her moment with Jack just goes to show her history of macking on comedians.

Pete Davidson

OK, now this is where she finally gets with Pete, but it wasn't all happily ever after. Their four-month relationship started when someone noticed they were leaving a Golden Globes afterparty together in 2019.

They went on to have a public makeout sesh at a hockey game, but their relationship made some people uncomfortable due to the age difference. "Oh, yeah! Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference, but it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere," Pete slammed the haters on Saturday Night Live.

Goody Grace

"Kate and Goody are having a lot of fun together, get along great, and enjoy each other’s company. But most of Kate’s friends don’t think this is a long-lasting/forever type of relationship," a source told US Weekly in 2020. It seemed to just be a little COVID-19 lockdown fling, though, and didn't last long.

Matt Atwater