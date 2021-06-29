Showrunners Have Good News for Fans of the British-American Comedy 'Good Omens'

Opposites attract, and this especially true for the leading men of Amazon Prime Video’s Good Omens . The British-American network comedy made its debut in 2019, and viewers were introduced to an angel named Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant), a supernatural being with big demon energy, who have teamed up to stop the antichrist and prevent the apocalypse.

Although the series has only been on-air for one season, Good Omens has acquired a loyal following that is dying to know if the series will return for Season 2 after a two-year hiatus. So, has Good Omens been renewed ?

Has ‘Good Omens’ been renewed?

On June 29, showrunners announced that the series will, in fact, return for another six-episode season, which will begin filming in Scotland in late 2021. According to reports, both Michael Sheen and David Tennant will reprise their roles as Crowley and Aziraphale. Although Good Omens only recently made its debut on television, the book was penned more than three decades ago by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, who died in 2015.

In a statement released by The Hollywood Reporter, series co-creator and executive producer Neil Gaiman explained, “There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favorite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you’ve been hoping for.” He added, “We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

Source: Amazon Prime Video

Many fans are eager to discover how the story of the end of the word will unfold in Season 2, which Neil promised will be a wild ride. But if you need a recap of everything that happened in Season 1, keep reading for more.