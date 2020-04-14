From Pete Davidson to Michael Sheen: Inside Kate Beckinsale's Hollywood Relationships

From Pete Davidson to Michael Sheen: Inside Kate Beckinsale's Hollywood RelationshipsBy Joseph Allen
Kate Beckinsale has been spotted with 22-year-old musician Goody Grace, sparking rumors that the two are in a relationship. Throughout her time in Hollywood, Kate has had a number of famous partners, and some have been more impactful than others.
Kate Beckinsale's early relationship with Michael Sheen:
Kate’s relationship with Michael Sheen was the first time she was in the spotlight as part of a famous couple. Although she and Michael never married, the two of them were together for eight years, from 1995 to 2003. The two of them have a child together, and they’re reportedly still close with one another. “He’s really dear, close family,” she said in 2016. Although they’re no longer together, she said that she still loves him.
Kate Beckinsale's longest relationship was with director Len Wiseman.
Kate and Len Wiseman met on the set of Underworld. Kate was the film’s star, and Len was her director on the project. Len was the reason that Kate’s relationship with Michael ended, and the two of them were married for 12 years. Ultimately, Kate and Len divorced in 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Kate started dating comedian and actor Matt Rife following her divorce.
After her divorce from Len, Kate started to date younger men, and that trend has continued through many of her recent relationships. In 2017, she was linked to Matt Rife, although their relationship didn’t last long. A few months after it was first reported that the two were dating, the couple split up.
Kate also dated comedian Jack Whitehall briefly.
Following her long relationships, it appears that Kate has developed an affinity for funny men. In 2018, she was briefly linked to British comedian Jack Whitehall after the two were seen kissing in a karaoke bar in Los Angeles. The relationship didn’t last long, but before the two began dating, Whitehall was in a relationship with Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan that lasted more than six years.
Kate Beckinsale's affair with comedians climaxes with Pete Davidson.
After the end of his hot and heavy relationship with Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson was next linked to Kate. The two of them were first spotted together at a Netflix Golden Globes after party in January of 2019. The relationship between them only lasted for a few months, but it was long enough to create a viral meme. The meme came from a photo of the two of them kissing in public for the first time in March at a NY Rangers game. By April, their relationship was over for good.
Kate’s latest relationship is with musician Goody Grace.
Kate‘s habit of dating much younger men continued after she was linked to 22-year-old musician Goody Grace in April of 2020. Kate, who is 46, was spotted holding hands with the musician in Los Angeles. The press jumped on the romance, in part because Goody is just one year older than Kate’s daughter Lily from her relationship with Michael. She gave birth to Lily in 1999.