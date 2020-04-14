From Pete Davidson to Michael Sheen: Inside Kate Beckinsale's Hollywood Relationships

After the end of his hot and heavy relationship with Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson was next linked to Kate. The two of them were first spotted together at a Netflix Golden Globes after party in January of 2019. The relationship between them only lasted for a few months, but it was long enough to create a viral meme. The meme came from a photo of the two of them kissing in public for the first time in March at a NY Rangers game. By April, their relationship was over for good.