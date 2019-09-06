PSA: Ladies, Jack Whitehall Is Single

America discovered British 31-year-old comedian and actor Jack Whitehall in large part through his Netflix series, Travels with My Father, which is currently on its third season. This time around, Jack and his father Michael are taking the United States by storm, traveling through Los Angeles, Vegas, and Phoenix, among other places.

Together, they do naked yoga, chat about the Spice Girls, and Jack even competes in a round of what his dad calls "homoerotic man-on-man wrestling." Which begs the question: Is Jack Whitehall gay? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Netflix

Jack Whitehall received some backlash for taking on the role of a gay character. Travels with My Father seems not to be the first time that Jack Whitehall's sexuality has been put into question. Back in 2018, when he was tapped to play the role of McGregor Houghton, an openly gay man in Disney's forthcoming Jungle Cruise, the reaction was not overwhelmingly positive.

"I just feel a bit off about people baiting a community with queer storylines, getting our money then not properly representing/caring about queer people or even involving them at all in your entire ~gay project~," one person wrote on Twitter.

"The issue with Jack Whitehall is they are using him to play a very stereotypical camp effete character," he continued. "If you are going to use being camp (which I know is entertaining for audiences) as a main trait of the gay character, at least let a gay person play them?"

Even controversial Piers Morgan joined the conversation to ask, "You're not gay @jackwhitehall ????" So, it seems pretty clear that Jack isn't gay, though he hasn't openly responded to the commentary about his upcoming role, other than to say he was "honoured" to have been cast.

Source: Instagram

Is Jack Whitehall married or single? Jack Whitehall seems to be totally on the market, and currently working alongside Big Little Lies star Darby Camp in an adaptation of Clifford, the Big Red Dog. But according to Metro UK, Jack dated model Gemma Chan for six years from 2011 to 2017.

The couple met on the set of Fresh Meat and a rep for Jack confirmed the split in September 2017 saying, "For the past couple of years, they've both been finding it difficult to make proper time for one another and, with their schedules showing no signs of slowing down, have decided to go their separate ways."

In February 2018, rumors began swirling that Jack Whitehall was involved with singer Dua Lipa, as the two partied together after Jack hosted the 2018 Brit Awards. "There was no denying the chemistry between them," an insider said. "Jack was grinning from ear to ear as they chatted together and Dua clearly loved the attention."