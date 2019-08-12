Rumor Has It That Edge Is Returning to the WWE and Fans Are Stoked

When it comes to one of the most beloved "eras" of the WWE, no time period gets people going more than the "Attitude Era." Mostly because the strong direction that the pro-wrestling organization took helped usher in a whole new demographic of viewers and gave us some of the most memorable superstars that permeated our collective culture. And Edge was a huge part of that era, which is why so many fans are excited about the prospect of him coming back.

Along with The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, and countless other superstars, Edge was a top-tier performer who was a fan favorite. His high-energy, no-holds-barred approach to every match always had him in the running for title belts and the undeniable chemistry with his in-ring brother, Christian (they're actually best friends IRL) made for a slew of memorable WWE moments.

He still remains a beloved wrestler in the collective nostalgia of WWE die-hards, so it came as no surprise that the Toronto crowd at SummerSlam erupted into applause and cheers when Edge came crashing toward the stage to put a stop to Elias' heel-inspired diatribe against the city. Elias rained hilarious insult after insult against Toronto, before Edge's familiar music came blaring through the stadium speakers.

Before getting into the ring, Edge took in the crowd and the ruckus they caused, and then headed straight for Elias. He then speared the dude into oblivion and left, putting a stop to his offensive song. Why did Edge retire from the WWE in the first place? The Canadian wrestler had to hang up his boots early due to recurring neck issues. For a long time, he maintained that he would never wrestle again as a result of his injuries.

He isn't the only pro-wrestler to leave the organization after sustaining prolonged damage during his career. In 2003, Stone Cold Steve Austin announced his retirement from the WWE due to nagging neck trauma he endured during a 1997 match with Owen Hart. Edge last appeared in the WWE in 2011, but his recent cameo at SummerSlam has a lot of people wondering if he's making a comeback.

Is Edge returning to the WWE? He was only 37 years old when he quit the WWE, and the 45-year-old definitely looks like he's in good enough shape to make a permanent comeback — that spear he hit on Elias was nothing short of perfect. And while fans would be happy to see him back in the fold, a return from the Superstar doesn't look like it's going to happen.

Edge is able to live with his neck injury, however, performing in the WWE on a regular basis probably isn't the best idea for the former sports entertainment star. He currently runs a successful podcast with tag-team partner Christian, and has enough acting credits to keep him busy and paid and they don't require the same kind of physical punishment that superstars sustain while wrestling under the WWE banner.

Source: cw

He had recurring roles in both Vikings and Haven, and was even featured in an episode of CW's The Flash, so he's made a pretty awesome career in entertainment outside of wrestling. Edge's tenure in the WWE is an impressive one.

He's held 31 different championship belts while wrestling for the organization, including a record 7 World Heavyweight Championship belts, 4 WWE Championships, 5 Intercontinental Championships, the United States Championship, the WWF World Tag Team Championship 12 times, and the WWE Tag Team Championship two times. He won the King of the Ring back in 2001, the Royal Rumble in 2010, was the 14th Triple Crown Champion, and was the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match winner in 2005.

As a headlining act, Edge was counted on by the organization multiple times and his tenure in the organization solidified his spot in the WWE hall of fame. He was inducted by Christian (very fitting) in 2012, and was one of the WWE's longest-employed wrestlers: he was with the organization from 1996 until 2011. Which makes him not only a company man, but one tough SOB.