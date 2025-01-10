Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli’s Marriage Didn’t Last, but They Thrive at Co-Parents Jennie and Peter's 12-year marriage started after they met on set of the 1996 film, 'An Unfinished Affair.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 10 2025, 5:58 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In January 2025, Los Angeles, Calif. residents were shaken to their cores when multiple wildfires damaged countless homes and left over ten people dead. Since the fires spread, many celebrities affected by the LA wildfires have taken to social media to share the pain, confusion, and hurt they experienced. On Jan. 9, 2025, actor Jennie Garth took to Instagram to share with her fans that she and her family were safe and sound, thanks to her ex-husband, fellow actor Peter Facinelli.

Though Jennie and Peter divorced in 2013, she told her fans her ex graciously allowed her, the exes' three children, Luca, 27, Lola, 22, and Fiona, Jennie's current husband Dave Abrams, to stay with him, his wife, Lily Anne Harrison, and their son, Jack. Get it? The 90210 alum expressed her gratitude to his ex and his hospitality. However, those familiar with their romance know they've often blended their families since parting ways.

Let's take a look at Peter and Jennie's relationship timeline!

1995- Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli met on set and started dating soon after.

Jennie and Peter's relationship began in 1995. In a scenario fit for a rom-com, the pair met on the set of An Unfinished Affair. By the time the movie premiered in 1996, they were already an item.

1997 — Jennie and Peter welcome their first child, Luca Bella

In 1997, after two years of dating, Jennie and Peter welcomed their first child, daughter Luca Bella Facinelli. At the time, Jennie was 25 and had a starring role on Beverly Hills 90210 as Kelly Taylor. While she and Peter had to navigate their careers with a newborn, Jennie told Yahoo Life! in May 2021 that she would "do it again in a heartbeat."

2001 — The actors marry in a Catholic ceremony

Although they were committed to one another and new parents, Jennie and Peter waited awhile before made it down the aisle. They became engaged in 1999 and married in a traditional Roman Catholic wedding ceremony on Jan. 20, 2001. According to ABC News, the couple's nuptials included many of Jennie's 90210 co-stars, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Tiffani Thiessen, and Ian Ziering. The What I Like About You star admitted she initially wanted to elope, but her husband changed her mind.

"Peter said one of the main reasons to have a big wedding is to see me walk down the aisle in my dress," the actor explained to InStyle in 2001.

2002-2006 — Jennie gives birth to two more of her and Peter's children, daughters Lola Ray and Fiona.

During their marriage, Jennie and Peter welcomed two more children. On Dec. 6, 2002, their daughter, Lola Ray, was born. Four years later, Jennie gave birth to their youngest daughter, Fiona, who was born on Sept. 30, 2006.

2013 — Peter and Jennie divorce after 12 years of marriage, but remain active co-parents.

After 12 years of marriage and three children, Jennie and Peter separated in 2012. By 2013, they were divorced, though they agreed to split custody of their daughters. In the years since their divorce, Peter and Jennie have shared candid takes on what they believe happened during their marriage. In June 2024, Peter admitted that, due to them becoming a young family in a few short years, he felt like they were in an "arranged marriage."