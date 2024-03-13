Home > Exclusives 'BH90210' Legend Jennie Garth on Her Kids Entering the Industry: "I'm Pro Nepo" (EXCLUSIVE) "Anything you can do to get your foot in that door, do it," Jennie Garth exclusively told 'Distractify.' By Bianca Piazza Mar. 13 2024, Published 5:06 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Actor Jennie Garth with oldest daughter Luca Bella Facinelli

Known for her rise to fame playing Beverly Hills, 90210's own complex blonde protagonist Kelly Taylor, Jennie Garth will forever be a television icon, known for her palatable sense of humanity and '90s charm. Since her days portraying West Beverly Hills High School's spoiled Spring Princess, Jennie has touched our small screens in shows like The CW's 90210 and What I Like About You.

Article continues below advertisement

Today, the busy mom of three is known for her podcast 90210MG, which she co-hosts alongside bestie and BH90210 costar Tori Spelling, her activism, and her own brand, ME by Jennie Garth.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

In an exclusive interview with Distractify — which focused on Jennie's partnership with Planet Oat plant-based milk — the former teen soap star discussed her own kids' desire to follow in her acting footsteps, even touching on the nepo baby conversation that has teased entertainers and enlivened the media in recent years.

Jennie Garth on her kids' interest in showbiz: "I tell them, 'Use my name whenever you can.'"

Married to fellow actor Dave Abrams since 2015, Jennie has three children: Luca Bella, Fiona Eve, and Lola Ray Facinelli. She had all three kids with ex-husband Peter Facinelli, aka Dr. Carlisle Cullen in Twilight. We asked Jennie whether or not her kids have the acting bug. "One of them dabbled in it and then realized, 'Oh, it's not as easy as my mom and dad made it look.' So she's pivoted into a different career. And she feels good about that," Jennie told Distractify.

Article continues below advertisement

She was likely speaking about now-26-year-old Luca Bella, who starred in 2019's drama Your Family or Your Life alongside her own mother. Luca Bella graduated from The New School in 2023 and currently works in "special events" for the nonprofit organization amfAR, which is "focused on ending the global AIDS epidemic."

Article continues below advertisement

"So happy for my @lucabellabella as she completes a huge chapter in her life. So much hard work paid off for this moment. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you my sweet," Jennie wrote on Instagram in May 2023, celebrating Luca Bella's college graduation.

Lola Ray has technically also "dabbled," as she shared the screen with her mother as a young girl in 2011's romcom Accidentally in Love, which was co-written by her husband. According to her father, Lola Ray is studying fashion at New York University. “She has some fashion ideas and ideas for clothing lines, and she’s going to school [to] learn that,” Peter told Us Weekly in August 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think my third one is interested in it, but is really terrified to tell me that she wants to do it," Jennie shared of Fiona Eve, who was born in 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

"It must be very scary to tell your mom — who's had a life like no other, so privileged and blessed to have the life that I've had — it's gotta be hard," she went on, showing just how intuitive and empathetic she is as a mother. "She's probably thinking, 'How can I do that?' Or she's thinking, 'Oh, it looks so easy,' you know? But I think it's scary for her to come out and have the confidence to say 'I want to do that.'"

Jennie Garth unveiled her opinions on Hollywood's touchy nepo baby conversation.

We couldn't help but wonder if her daughter's hesitation was related to the nepo baby topic consuming Hollywood. Out-of-touch comments from famous nepo babies like Dakota Johnson (Madame Web), Ben Platt (Theater Camp), and Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol) haven't exactly let the topic fizzle out.

Article continues below advertisement