Who Are Lily-Rose Depp's Parents? She's Not the Only Famous Person in Her Family

Who are actress Lily-Rose Depp's parents? Here is a look into the rising star's personal life and where she gets her acting skills from.

Jun. 10 2023, Updated 12:51 p.m. ET

Lily-Rose Depp attends The Idol photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Because of her role in the popular TV series The Idol, viewers are starting to wonder about Lily-Rose Depp and her personal life — starting with her family.

Who are Lily-Rose's parents? Are they in the entertainment industry? Hint: Depp. Does she have any siblings? Here is everything we know about the actress and her family life.

Who are Lily-Rose Depp's parents?

Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp arrive at the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 on March 7, 2017 in Paris, France.
Lily-Rose's mother is none other than '90s icon Vanessa Paradis. Over the decades she has released several albums, and even has some impressive acting credits under her belt.

The rising actress and her mom seem to have a close relationship. Lily said in an interview that, "It was really cool for me and my brother to see our mom being the ultimate comforting and loving person, but also having such a rich, full life of her own, watching her go onstage and sing for thousands of people, and just be so in her own zone and in touch with herself and her art.”

More on her famous father in a moment. First, who is her brother?

Lily-Rose Depp's mom is famous. But who is her brother?

Speaking of Lily's brother, Jack Depp, there isn't much information about him. He tends to stay out of the spotlight, and does not have any public social media accounts.

The paparazzi has taken a few photos of him over the years, including when he was spotted out with his girlfriend Camille Jansen back in 2020. Jack is Lily's only sibling.

Lily-Rose's father is exactly who you think it is.

Johnny Depp attends the Jeanne du Barry photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Yes, her last name means that you think it means. Lily-Rose's father is actor Johnny Depp, known for his roles in Edward Scissorhands, A Nightmare on Elm Street, 21 Jump Street, and more. He is also a music artist in his own right and is part of a band called the Hollywood Vampires.

Even though her parents are not together anymore, and haven't been for years, Lily seems to still have a close connection to both of them. In fact, she shared her support for Johnny at his 2023 Cannes premiere for his role in Jeanne du Barry.

She told Entertainment Tonight that, "I'm super happy for him. I'm super excited. And it's so awesome that we get to do projects that we're super proud of."

The rising actress also acknowledged the fact that she comes from a famous family. Since both of her parents are in the entertainment industry, she does tend to get labeled a "nepo baby".

In response to that term being used to describe her, Lily-Rose said that, "I feel like my parents did the best job that they possibly could at giving me the most ‘normal childhood’ that they could. And obviously, that still was not a normal childhood. I’m super aware of the fact that my childhood did not look like everybody’s. But at the same time, it’s all that I know, so I have had to find comfort in it somehow."

