This Actress Was Pregnant While Filming 'Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore'

Move over, Victoria. Professor Albus Dumbledore’s secrets have had the nation in a chokehold since the third installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise made its debut on the big screen.

In April 2022, viewers were reunited with a few old friends — including Jude Law, who reprised his role as Dumbledore and Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander. Though Gellert Grindelwald was formerly portrayed by Johnny Depp, Dumbledore’s nemesis is now played by Mads Mikkelsen. And Grindelwald isn’t the only character who has a new look this time around.