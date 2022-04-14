Over the years, the Harry Potter franchise has continued to gain fans through its many iterations. The first book was released in the summer of 1997, and since then, there have been tons of magical merch, additional books, and the Fantastic Beasts cinematic spinoff.

Unfortunately though, as with any pop culture phenom with as many fans as the Harry Potter franchise has, you can't make everyone happy. As with the newer Fantastic Beasts movies, some viewers just aren't happy with them, and some have decided not to see them at all. But why?