7 ‘Harry Potter’ Spinoffs That Could Be Even Better Than 'Fantastic Beasts'By Jamie Lerner
Apr. 8 2022, Published 1:56 p.m. ET
The third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, The Secrets of Dumbledore, is finally coming out on April 15 in the United States, and April 8 in Europe and the United Kingdom. The franchise itself has been relatively successful; it seems impossible for anything in the world of Harry Potter not to be. Even HBO Max’s Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses garnered enough views for future episodes. But we all have our own ideas about potential spinoffs.
Now that HBO fully has the rights to the Harry Potter franchise and that the Fantastic Beasts franchise is more than halfway done, we wanted to pitch some ideas for future Harry Potter spinoff ideas. The J.K. Rowling controversy is not lost on us, but between the myriad of fan fiction amongst the grand universe of magic, there are many spinoff ideas that true Potterheads would fully support. Here are seven of our favorite ideas, because “seven is the most powerfully magical number.”
‘Harry Potter’ Spinoff No. 1: Marauders’ Series
This may be the most obvious spinoff idea, and has already been discussed amongst the truest of Harry Potter fans. Either a series or a film franchise, this series would feature a young James Potter, Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigrew, and Sirius Black when they were Harry’s age, as well as Severus Snape and Lily Evans. This would probably tie most closely to existing canon, but we still want it more than anything else.
‘Harry Potter’ Spinoff No. 2: Founders' Series
In this series, we’d get to meet Godric Gryffindor, Salazar Slytherin, Rowena Ravenclaw, and Helga Hufflepuff as they go through the trials and tribulations of creating Hogwarts. Period piece meets fantasy meets legacy, this series could be a true staple in Harry Potter and wizarding world canon.
‘Harry Potter’ Spinoff No. 3: The Aurors and the Minister
Another series that ties directly into existing film characters and canon, this could be an aurors’ series that mirrors many modern-day detective series. Every episode, Harry and Ron would be tasked with fighting off different magical maladies while Hermione rises to the post of Minister of Magic. Ideally, because they are adults, this series would be more adult, complete with Hermione and Ron relationship struggles, unsolvable murders, and other adult themes.
‘Harry Potter’ Spinoff No. 4: Quidditch Sports Saga
Television and film are filled with their share of sports-themed serials, such as Friday Night Lights, Moneyball, Angels in the Outfield, Ted Lasso, and many more. A Quidditch series could go in any direction, but by following the map of an existing sports series, it could be a really fun magical parody of muggle sports (which is basically what Quidditch is to begin with).
What if a Quidditch team brings in a muggle football coach to lead the team a la Ted Lasso? Or Viktor Krum’s future son has to grapple with his father being the biggest Quidditch star of all time? Even Ginny’s rise to joining the Holyhead Harpies amidst a field of sexism in sports?
‘Harry Potter’ Spinoff No. 5: The Life and Times of Eloise Mintumble
If you haven’t heard of Eloise Mintumble, not to worry. Even the biggest Potterheads have never heard of her! Eloise exists only on the Wizarding World website, but basically serves as a warning for the potential dangers of time traveling. Back to the Future meets the story of a young witch wanting to change the world, Eloise’s story could be something totally new and different for Harry Potter fans.
Eloise Mintumble was basically created to offset and explain J.K. Rowling’s dabbling in time travel, and her story would actually make Harry Potter and the Cursed Child non-canonical.
As the story goes: “All such [time travel] experiments have been abandoned since 1899, when Eloise Mintumble became trapped, for a period of five days, in the year 1402. Now we understand that her body had aged five centuries in its return to the present and, irreparably damaged, she died in St Mungo’s Hospital for Magical Maladies and Injuries shortly after we managed to retrieve her.”
We want Eloise’s story though!
‘Harry Potter’ Spinoff No. 6: Uagadou
In the world of Harry Potter, there are actually “11 long-established and prestigious wizarding schools worldwide,” according to Wizarding World. There are also several smaller ones, but of the major ones, there’s one in particular that stands out: the Uagadou School in Africa.
Students learn magic without wands, since wands are a European invention, and they typically excel in astronomy, alchemy, and self-transfiguration. A new franchise about Uagadou could be like Black Panther meets Harry Potter and we are here for it.
‘Harry Potter’ Spinoff No. 7: Rita Skeeter, an Anti-Hero
Possibly the biggest name in wizarding journalism, Rita Skeeter had moments of villainy and heroism throughout the Harry Potter series (although mostly villainy). But we can’t say we don’t love a series from the perspective of “the journalist.” From Citizen Kane to The Morning Show, journalist stories reveal the corruption, scandal, and gossip of the world. Now, we want the scoop of the wizarding world! With an unreliable anti-hero like Rita Skeeter, there’s no way this could go wrong.