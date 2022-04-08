7 ‘Harry Potter’ Spinoffs That Could Be Even Better Than 'Fantastic Beasts'

Eloise Mintumble was basically created to offset and explain J.K. Rowling’s dabbling in time travel, and her story would actually make Harry Potter and the Cursed Child non-canonical.

As the story goes: “All such [time travel] experiments have been abandoned since 1899, when Eloise Mintumble became trapped, for a period of five days, in the year 1402. Now we understand that her body had aged five centuries in its return to the present and, irreparably damaged, she died in St Mungo’s Hospital for Magical Maladies and Injuries shortly after we managed to retrieve her.”

We want Eloise’s story though!