The Shame Wizard first appeared in Season 2, Episode 3 of Big Mouth, after Leah Birch (Kat Dennings) walked in on Andrew Glouberman (John Mulaney) touching himself to her wet swimsuit, clearly fantasizing about her. While Andrew was of course mortified, the Shame Wizard made the 13-year-old feel like a filthy cretin.

Ever since then, the Shame Wizard has been a vital part of the Big Mouth universe. British actor and author David Thewlis does a fabulous job at infusing the character with an unpleasant, grating air (which, in this case, is a compliment).