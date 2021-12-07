HBO's Dark Comedy 'Landscapers' Is About Love and Murder, but Is It Based on a True Story?

Olivia and David also discovered that, apparently, Charles Edwards was able to watch the trailer for the show from prison. About that, David had this to say via Sky News: "I'm kind of a little unnerved by that. One does sometimes forget they're real people." Olivia had a slightly different response when she added, "He said the hair was very good!" Well, accuracy does matter.

Landscapers premieres Monday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO with episodes airing weekly.