Hulu Documentary Follows the Murder of Brooke Peterson, Who Was Killed By Her Sleepwalking Friend

The upcoming Hulu documentary Dead Asleep, asks the question: Can you really commit a brutal murder while asleep? The film follows the real-life case of Randy Herman Jr. who woke up in March 2017 to find his long-time friend Brooke Preston dead on the floor and covered in blood.

"All I remember is standing over top of her and I'm holding a knife in my hand," Randy says in the trailer. "I don't remember anything that just happened."