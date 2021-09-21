Did Authorities Find Brian Laundrie’s Body?

Any true crime junkie or avid news follower has more than likely been keeping up with the tragic disappearance of 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito . On Sept. 19, 2021, FBI officials confirmed that human remains "consistent with the description of" Gabby had been found in Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

As for the prime suspect in her disappearance — Gabby’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie — he hasn’t been seen in over a week. When a body was found in Alabama that some speculated could be that of Gabby’s fiancé, the rumor mill went wild. So, is Brian Laundrie dead? Or is this just the internet getting ahead of itself? Here’s what we know.

While many viewers believed the rumor, others took to the TikTok users' comment section to express their disbelief, and despite the warnings that spreading unconfirmed information in such a high-profile case could be damaging, @bountybyobservation doubled down on his videos. “No, I think it’s true. They found a note. You can look it up, a few hours ago, they found a note,” he replied.

“It’s a sad story, but it kind of was our hunch that he was missing because he killed himself. From what I’m hearing right now, they found him hanging in a tree," he continued. The video currently has 3.5 million views and over 73k likes.

TikTok user @bountybyobservation posted a video on Sept. 20th, claiming that Brian Laundrie's body had been found hanging from a tree in Alabama. “Breaking news, they just found Brian Laundrie hanging in a tree. He [hanged] himself,” he said. “I got this information from a friend who lives in the same county as Gabby and Brian.”

The person who had hanged themselves turned out to be an unhoused individual, not Brian Laundrie. After the rumor was debunked, @bountybyobservation went on his TikTok to clear up the rumor he'd spread in his previous video. “I just got new information that the guy that everybody thought was Brian in a tree, it wasn’t Brian, it was a homeless guy,” he said.

The rumors that the body hanging in the tree was Brian Laundie's turned out to be false. CBS 42 reported, “Police have confirmed that the body found near the Walmart outside Mobile, Alabama was not Brian Laundrie, who is being sought in connection to the death of Gabby Petito.”

Brian Laundrie is still missing.

Before his own disappearance, Brian Laundrie had reportedly not been cooperative with police. According to Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for the North Port Police Department, when authorities arrived at Brian and his family's home for questioning, they "were essentially handed the information for [the family's] attorney," per CNN.

"We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement, according to NPR. "The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation. The answers will eventually come out."

After news broke that no one had seen Brian Laundrie, who was also considering “missing,” Gabby Petito's family released a statement saying, "All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing. He is hiding. Gabby is missing."

