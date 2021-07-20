J.K. Rowling Has Earned Quite a Lot of Money — and a Reputation for Being Controversial

Although J.K. has achieved more in her career than most authors could ever dream of, it hasn't come without its fair share of controversy. Case in point: The writer has been accused of harboring anti-trans beliefs that have made many fans question their allegiance to her.

J.K. came under fire for supporting Maya Forstater, who lost her job at the Centre for Global Development over a tweet suggesting that she didn't believe or agree with the notion that people could change their biological sex.