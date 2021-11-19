Here's What We Know About the Future of 'The Morning Show'By Chris Barilla
Nov. 19 2021, Published 2:07 p.m. ET
Though it has only been on the air for two seasons so far, The Morning Show has quickly become one of the most valuable programs in the Apple TV Plus catalog. The star-studded cast, which includes names like Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, has worked tremendously well together so far and won a slew of awards.
So, will there be a Season 3 of The Morning Show? From a storyline perspective, it seems like the show is far from done.
But have any details been confirmed yet regarding future episodes of the show? Keep reading for all of the facts as they currently stand.
Will there be a Season 3 of 'The Morning Show'?
As of this writing, Season 3 of The Morning Show has not been confirmed by any of the cast or producers. The second season of the hit Apple TV+ program premiered on Sept. 17, 2021, and was quickly lauded by both fans and critics. No mention has been made of a third season since Season 2's release.
That doesn't mean that it isn't happening, however. The Morning Show has enjoyed solid reviews and viewership ever since it first aired. Couple this with the fact that it has already won a number of prestigious awards, and it's clear fans and critics want more.
If it were to be announced, it's likely that the third season of The Morning Show would air sometime in late 2022. Currently, the show's cast is led by Jennifer Aniston, who stars as Alex Levy, and Reese Witherspoon, who stars as Alex's new co-host, Bradley Jackson.
Other big names in the series include Nestor Carbonell, Valeria Golino, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Mark Duplass, Desean Terry, Julianna Margulies, Bel Powley, and Billy Crudup.
The Morning Show follows Alex Levy, a well-known morning television anchor who ends up caught in a bit of a bad situation. Her on-air anchoring partner, Mitch Kessler, is fired over some pretty damning sexual misconduct allegations, which leaves Alex in a precarious position. The longtime host has to fight to keep her position on the show while simultaneously facing off against her rival, Bradley.
Seasons 1 and 2 of The Morning Show are currently available for streaming on Apple TV Plus.