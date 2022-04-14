Not only that, but Theseus Scamander, who is along for the journey, is the head of the Ministry of Magic’s Auror Office in London. Tina watches the final events unfold from what we can presume is the MACUSA office. And then she attends a very joyous event at the end of the film, in which she and Newt trade a couple of lines of dialogue before they get shooed inside. And that’s it for Tina in Secrets of Dumbledore!