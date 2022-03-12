Steve Irwin’s Son, Robert, Sparks Controversy With Croc Video: “Leave the Animals Alone”

If you’re seeing social media users calling for Robert Irwin to be “canceled,” it’s because the 18-year-old son of the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin has stirred up controversy at the family’s Australia Zoo in Beerwah, Queensland.

As Robert and mom Terri Irwin, Steve’s widow, appeared on the Australian morning show Today last month to hype up the zoo’s reopening — and the fourth season of their docuseries Crikey! It’s the Irwins — the duo shared footage of Robert’s close call with Casper, one of the crocodiles at the zoo.