Robert Irwin, Steve Irwin's Teenage Son, Might Be a Total Heartbreaker

Although Steve Irwin died 15 years ago, we still cherish and celebrate his memory as the great Crocodile Hunter, animal lover, and environmentalist. We also keep up with his children, Bindi and Robert Irwin , who followed in the same footsteps by becoming zookeepers and spending a lot of their time with wildlife in Australia. In fact, both Bindi and Robert help run the Australia Zoo.

We're not the only ones who love Steve's kids. Bindi got engaged to professional wakeboarder Chandler Powell in 2019. The two got married in March 2020 and are expecting their first child together sometime this year. It's also been speculated that 17-year-old Robert has had a few girlfriends throughout the years.

Does Robert Irwin have a girlfriend?

In the last year, Robert Irwin has been tied to two young women: Elisha Jackson (a fan girl who has allegedly been spending time with Robert and the Irwin family), and Emmy Perry (an animal rights activist and actress). It's really unclear if he actually dated either (or both) young women, or if the tabloids were especially thirsty, but there's definitely a decent amount of evidence that points to his connection to them.

After Elisha posted about her confession to Robert, paparazzi photos of the two of them spread like wildfire. "Yesterday I went to Australia Zoo and told @robertirwinphotography how I felt," the teen wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

In April 2020, photos of Elisha hanging out with the Irwin family surfaced, as well as photos of just Robert and Elisha biking together. It's very possible that Elisha and Robert's relationship is platonic, and it's not like New Idea is a very reliable source. According to one of their insiders, Robert is extremely happy with Elisha. “Robert and Elisha have so much fun together. And he is very protective of her,” says the source.

Article continues below advertisement

They added, “Everyone just loves seeing Robert so happy, especially Bindi and Terri. They just hope it lasts and that Robert doesn’t have his heart broken. He deserves a nice girl and everyone is hoping Elisha is the one.”

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

However, in November 2020, Emmy Perry posted a very lengthy birthday tribute to Robert. "Happy Birthday 🎉(tomorrow, here in the USA 🇺🇸 and today in your beautiful Australia 🇦🇺 ) to one of the kindest, most intelligent, compassionate, super fun guys I know @robertirwinphotography! The world is so lucky to have such a sweet soul in it! I look forward to the world opening back up and catching up on all the celebrations we missed this year and making many more great memories! Biggest hugs!!!!"

Article continues below advertisement

The two have spent a lot of time together, going to Disney and attending the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner. While Emmy has also been tied to actor Jack Dylan Grazer, fans have noticed that Emmy leaves comments on almost all of Robert's Instagram photos — and this is recent.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

Some fans have been quick to point out to Emmy (quite snarkily so) that Robert already has another person in his life (although this hasn't been confirmed).

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

"He loves someone else," someone wrote. "Perfect day without you," another commented. Ouch.