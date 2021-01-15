Logo
Bindi Irwin Recreates "Special Moment" in Maternity Photograph Honoring Her Dad

When it comes to nature TV show hosts, it's hard to forget Steve Irwin, one of the most persistently enthusiastic, hard-working, and genuine guys in the business. His life was entirely committed to the study of animals and caring for them at all costs. His conservation efforts have made a long-lasting impact well after his tragic death. His surviving family members are carrying on his legacy, and this adorable baby bump photo from Bindi and her husband is another example of that.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins reality star recreated a throwback photo featuring her and her late father, along with her mother, Terri who was pregnant with her younger brother Robert. Both Bindi and Steve are shown in the picture kissing Terri's belly and looking at the camera.

Bindi, who announced in August 2020 that she was pregnant, recreated the cute picture with her husband Chandler Powell and uploaded it to Instagram.

How did Bindi Irwin meet her husband? Purely by chance, at the Australia Zoo.

The year's 2013 and Bindi was working at the Australia Zoo giving tours while Chandler was in Oz for a professional wakeboarding competition ― quite the distance from his native Florida. The two felt like there was some sort of spark, a connection that they shared, but it wasn't for a few weeks until they decided to actually see one another, which turned into dating.

But Chandler knew he needed to head back to Florida and wanted to stay in a committed relationship with Bindi, so he wrote a letter to Bindi's mom and asked if it was OK for the two of them to stay in contact. Terri was impressed with Chandler's courtesy and, according to ET said to her daughter, "Is this person real?" So huge points from Mom for Chandler.

Over the course of several years, Chandler and Bindi had a long-distance relationship; she even flew over to the US for Chandler's prom. The young man proposed to Bindi on her July 24 birthday in 2019, even getting an eco-friendly diamond ring with recycled rose gold metal. Bindi stated that the piece "captures the essence of who I am."

Chandler, also an advocate for animal rights decided to join Bindi at the zoo and the two have been working together ever since.

Fans of the couple are gushing over the adorable picture on Instagram. The Australia Zoo's official account wrote "You're going to be the most incredible parents. We love you Baby Wildlife Warrior." Other animal rights groups also left super fitting comments too, like this one from The Kangaroo Sanctuary.

And folks all over social media are ugly crying out of happiness for the young animal rights activist, and well, some people are shocked about the fact that Bindi's already pregnant because time sure does pass by quickly.

How old was Bindi Irwin when her father, Steve died?

The Crocodile Hunter star passed away in a "one in a million" accident while swimming with a stingray in the Great Barrier reef in 2006. A barb from the creature pierced his rib cage and heart and the TV host knew that his fate was sealed. He was filming at the time, his last words were, "I'm dying." Bindi was only 8 years old at the time.

