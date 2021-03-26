Bindi Irwin Just Shared the Incredibly Touching Meaning Behind Her Daughter's Name

Update: Bindi and husband Chandler welcomed their daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell to the world on Thursday, March 25. Bindi shared a touching post to Instagram , explaining the meaning behind Grace's full name. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s," Bindi wrote. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior [...] There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

There's a mini conservationist on the way for Bindi Irwin and her husband, wakeboarder Chandler Powell! The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together on Instagram on Aug. 11, 2020. Bindi is the eldest child of Terri Irwin and The Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin , who passed away in 2006 following a stingray accident.

In the years since her father's tragic death, Bindi has followed in his footsteps with various television appearances and roles at both the Australia Zoo and with the Wildlife Warriors organization. When is Bindi Irwin's due date? Keep reading to find out when Bindi and Chandler will officially become parents and for all of the details on their past nuptials.

When is Bindi Irwin's due date?

The 22-year-old announced on her Instagram feed that she was set to welcome her first child in 2021. She confirmed that she was still in her first trimester, which means that her due date will likely be in March or April of 2021. Both Bindi and Chandler posted a photo that featured them holding an Australia Zoo uniform fit for a baby.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi's caption read. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It's an honor to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter."

"We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives," she continued. "Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

In his post, Chandler detailed how excited he was to be a dad. "We're going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021. Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, Bindi Irwin," the 23-year-old wrote. "Bee, you're going to be the most amazing mother."

