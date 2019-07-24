Here's Everything You Need to Know About Chandler Powell, Bindi Irwin's Fiancé

Congratulations are in order for Bindi Irwin, the 21-year-old daughter of famed crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, who is engaged to be married. Chandler Powell popped the question on Bindi's 21st birthday after the couple had been together for close to six years.

Even cuter is the fact that Chandler met the daughter of the legendary zookeeper and conservationist at the Australia Zoo, which Steve made famous, and where the Irwin family live and work. OK, so we know about the Irwins. But who is Chandler Powell? Here's what you need to know.

Source: Instagram

Who is Bindi Irwin engaged to? A nature enthusiast, of course! Originally from Seffner, Fla., this wildlife lover happened to meet Bindi while he was visiting Australia for a wakeboarding competition back in 2013. He decided to stop by the Australia Zoo, because who wouldn't want to, and that's where he first met Bindi.

"It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day," Chandler said in an interview with People. "I'm like, 'Wow, she is amazing,'" he added, going on to say that the two "hit it off right away" and "haven't looked back since."

Source: Instagram

For Bindi, Chandler embodies all of the best qualities of her late father, Steve. "He loves wildlife and conservation and he has this strength. Which is necessary when you're jumping on crocs," she said. As for little brother Robert, he says he tried to haze Chandler a bit when they were getting to know each other.

"One of the first times Chandler came to the zoo I wanted to kind of test him. Just to see what would happen," he said. "So we had him feeding alligators and he did awesome. I'm very impressed. He's great with wildlife so I approve."

Source: Instagram

Chandler Powell popped the question on Bindi's 21st birthday. Her 21st birthday was something that Bindi had been preparing for, for a long time, and she was eager to share her special day with as many people as possible. A week leading up to it, on July 12, she wrote, "We're all getting together here at Australia Zoo and I would love to see you. I'll be meeting everyone with my beautiful family before we feed the crocs in the Cocoseum."

She added that kids' admission was free on her birthday, and that best of all, "you can enjoy free breakfast, birthday cake, and lots of fun activities." Bindi was clearly ready for a really fun time, but what she never could have expected was that Chandler would whisk her away and ask her for her hand in marriage!

Source: Instagram

The Irwins took pictures of the special moment and each welcomed Chandler in their own way. "I am beyond happy for you two," wrote brother Robert. "You are true soulmates and have always been so completely perfect for each other. Love you both and congratulations."

Mom Terri tweeted that Bindi's birthday was the "best day ever!" "Chandler asked and beautiful [Bindi] said yes. I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!!" Bindi seems overjoyed to be sharing the rest of her life with her soulmate. "Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose, and unconditional love. Now let's get married already," she captioned a photo of the couple's embrace.

Source: Instagram

See Bindi's rose gold engagement ring. Shortly after sharing the news of her engagement, the comments started flooding in on Bindi's Instagram account. While many were purely congratulatory, other fans wanted to know more about her gorgeous engagement ring.