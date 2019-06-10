'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Is Engaged — Meet Her Fiancé Christian Huff!

Former Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is officially engaged to her boyfriend, Christian Huff.

The 21-year-old shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, along with a video of the proposal. "I screamed YES," Sadie wrote. "So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good."

As expected, fans were curious to learn more about the Southern cutie who got down on one knee and popped the question (on his birthday!) to the Dancing With the Stars alum. So, who is Christian Huff?

Christian is definitely way more private when it comes to his social media —unlike his influencer girlfriend – but we do know the couple has been dating since September 2018. Last month, Christian gushed about his girlfriend on a post, writing, "You are a straight up vision... thank you for the best 8 months of my life getting to walk alongside you and learn from you while growing together. I love sprinting this race with you honey!!!"

Christian is very religious, just like Sadie. In 2014, following the success of her book, Live Original: How the Duck Commander Teen Keeps It Real and Stays True to Her Values, Sadie decided to continue embracing "her role as a beacon of light in an oft-dark world."

"My passion is to speak, to write, to encourage,” Sadie explains on her website. "I wanted to connect to people’s hearts without the screen. I realized I needed to go out to do it.” Sadie also hosts the WHOA That's Good podcast, which she describes as "fun, hilarious, and inspirational."

Christian got Sadie's parents seal of approval. Shortly after their engagement was announced, Sadie's mom Korie, gushed about her future son-in-law on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

"Sadie’s getting married!!!!! To the most amazing man, and we are beaming," she captioned photos of the couple with herself and husband, Wilie. "Today was an absolute dream. I love every second of being @legitsadierob mom and can’t wait for @christian_huff to join the fam!"

Christian is also very close with his parents. It looks like Christian and Sadie have a lot in common, including coming from close-knit families. Christian is super close to his parents and little brother Chance, who attends Vanderbilt University. "To the newest empty nesters. Thanks for being the best parents either of us could ever ask for and showing us what it truly means to serve others and walk with Christ," he captioned a photo with his family. "Praying for y’all as you enter into this new season of life."

Source: Instagram

Sadie hinted about finding "the one" earlier this month. Before getting engaged, Sadie opened up about her relationship on the 'gram, and revealed her favorite things about Christian. "I tried to answer this question that day in a story, but I could not make it short enough for a story. Of course there are a lot of things that I love about this man. He’s strong and kind. He’s handsome and humble. He is hilarious. He’s my best friend and the best one to have. Our relationship is beautiful, but it’s not perfect," she wrote.