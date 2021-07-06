Bindi Irwin Reveals Grandfather's "Abusive" Relationship on Social Media

You didn't need to be obsessed with animals to love the work that Steve Irwin was doing. The famed "Crocodile Hunter" had a zest and passion for his work that was just infectious. People loved to see the lengths he would go through in order to bring awareness to endangered species or educate people on the proper ways of interacting with animals and helping to maintain their habitats to ensure the continuation of their respective species.

After his tragic passing, Steve's family continues to carry on his tradition of animal conservation, but now one of the biggest headlines associated with the Irwin family is the feud Steve's daughter, Bindi , has with her grandfather Bob Irwin Sr.

What's the root of Bindi Irwin's family feud?

Article continues below advertisement

Bindi's taken a bit of a break from social media after calling out her grandfather for the "abusive" relationship she's experienced with him. Bob Sr. was notably left absent from Bindi's Father's Day 2021 appreciation post where she names her dad, her husband Chandler Powell, and her father-in-law.

Bindi — who welcomed daughter Grace in March 2021 with husband Chandler — aired out her gripes with Bob Sr. in a Facebook comment when asked why he wasn't mentioned in the post: "I really wish that my entire family could spend time with Grace. Unfortunately, my grandfather Bob has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family. Publicly he continues to claim that he wants to spend time with us while privately my entire life has been psychological abuse from him."

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "He has returned gifts I've sent after he opened them, he has ignored my correspondence and from the time I was a little girl he has ignored me, preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me. He has never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart but it is not healthy to engage in an abusive relationship. My mum still writes to him and sends birthday and Christmas gifts to him with no response."

Article continues below advertisement

"We have also been his financial support since 1992 when he retired from Australia Zoo, sending him funds every week. We built him a house on a beautiful property and will always do our best to ensure his well-being. I want Bob's happiness in life but I cannot be victim to his mental abuse anymore. I hope everyone remembers to be kind to one another but most of all care for your own mental health. I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain."

Article continues below advertisement

Bindi finished by writing, "I have to choose to care for my own mental health now." Her candid reply saw an outpour of support from fans all over the world, and currently, Bindi's last social media post on her Instagram page is a photo of her and her daughter, with a message of thanks to all of her supporters where she doubled down on the importance of mental health and keeping one protected from abusive and/or one-sided relationships.