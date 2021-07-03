Is Bindi Irwin Pregnant Again? A Closer Look at Her Retreat From the Public Eye

Fans around the globe were delighted at the arrival of Bindi Irwin 's first child with Chandler Powell (and the late Steve Irwin's first grandchild). But could the environmental activist be pregnant again already? Rumor has it, Bindi is awaiting baby number two — but is there any truth to the rumor? Here's everything we know about Bindi's social media break and if she's pregnant again.

However, on June 21, 2021, Bindi posted to Instagram to let fans and followers know she was taking a social media break for a month. Bindi, Chandler, Bindi's brother Robert, and their mom Terri all have social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, and they typically post at least once a day to keep fans updated about the goings-on of the Zoo, or to offer animal fun facts. Bindi said she was stepping away from all platforms to spend more time as a mother.

Medically speaking, it wouldn't be ideal for Bindi to be pregnant again so soon — the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends parents should wait 18 months before the start of their next pregnancy. With little Grace just passing the 3-month mark, it's probably safe to assume that Bindi is not pregnant again, or she could be risking medical complications.

Bindi's first daughter, adorably named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, was born March 25, 2021. The Irwin-Powell family has been spending time together as a family unit in the Australia Zoo, going on walks and little adventures to introduce their daughter to their life's work. The Irwin family is synonymous with the Australia Zoo, and all members have been participating in its daily management since the death of patriarch and legendary environmental activist Steve Irwin in 2006.

Bindi could also be taking a social media break due to family drama.

While brother Robert has confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Bindi wants to focus on spending time with her young family, there could be trouble brewing within the Irwin family. OK Magazine previously reported that when asked by a fan why naturalist Bob Irwin, Steve's father, and Bindi's grandfather, wasn't included in a Father's Day tribute, Bindi spoke candidly.

Bindi said, "[Bob] has returned gifts I've sent him after he opened them, he has ignored my correspondence, and from the time I was a little girl, he has ignored me, preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me. He has never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart, but it is not healthy to engage in an abusive relationship."

Reportedly, Bob has been dissatisfied with the Australia Zoo being turned into "a tourist trap." Following Steve's death in 2006, he disagreed about the running of the zoo moving forward and ended up resigning in 2008. The Australia Zoo was previously known as Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park and served more as a wildlife rehabilitation center than a formalized zoo.